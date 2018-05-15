CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "I Couldn't Ask For Better People To Spend My Time With Through Thick And Thin Across Five Continents"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following end-of-tour update:

"My ears are scabbed. I can’t head bang anymore without getting dizzy. My neck, back, and feet are absolutely destroyed. I’ve lost so many pairs of socks, false lashes, and bobby pins. Pretty sure my hearing isn’t right anymore either. And my voice deserves a holiday only Beyoncé could afford. Oh, and I need new boots.

But I have evolved this tour. I am so incredibly proud of the woman I have become. I’ve truly come to know who I am, what I want, and what I WILL NOT put up with. I have put my health first, made my mental health my top priority, and finally took responsibility for my bills and spending like a true adult (for once... thanks Richard for the constant scolding and inspiration). Oh, and my makeup skills have improved massively thanks to all the practice!



I can't show enough gratitude for the guys in the band and our hard working and versatile crew. I couldn’t ask for better people to spend my time with through thick and thin across five continents. I love our fans and all the friends we have in every city we visited. They’ve all kept me going with the laughs and their life stories, you know who you are! And the bands we shared the stage with, you were all brilliant and fantastic! This tour has revealed to me that I can endure so much more than I thought I could. It has also shown me that I really do have the most supportive family and friends and a wonderful man in my life who is incredibly patient and would do anything for me. I head home now to start a new chapter of my life I am feeling really confident about. But first, sleep."