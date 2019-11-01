CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Announces Solo Show For Montreal

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft recently announced an album release show for Toronto in support of her new solo album, Martyr. It will take place on December 6th at The Garrison.

A show in Montreal has now been confirmed for Montreal, Quebec on December 7th at Foufounes Electriques. Go to this location for event details.

Martyr is now available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.