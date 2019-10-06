CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Holding Live Facebook Q&A Session Today

Gearing up for the release of her new solo album, Martyr, Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has issued the following update:

"I miss you guys, let’s catch up! I’ll be live here on Facebook at 3:00 PM EST today (Sunday, October 6th) to talk about whatever and answer your questions."

Lindsay has released an official video for the opening track, "Savior". Check it out below.

Martyr will be released on October 7th. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

Join the mailing list to be notified when Martyr is released by clicking here. For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.