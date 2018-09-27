CRADLE OF FILTH Member LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Announces First Ever Australian Solo Tour

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist and female vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft is embarking on her first ever solo tour, and has chosen the far-flung and haunted shores of Australia for a round of DJ sets in Sydney, Perth and a world-first solo headline show in Melbourne.

Schoolcraft's tour will hit Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, beginning with a very special New Year's Eve performance. Next she hits Melbourne for a show at the renowned Evelyn Hotel, before finally making her way West to throw down with her Perth fans.

Best known for her beguiling keyboard and vocal performances with Cradle Of Filth, taking on classics such as "Nymphetamine" and "Her Ghost In The Fog" live, as well as performing on latest studio albums Hammer Of The Witches and Cryptoriana: The Seductiveness Of Decay, Schoolcraft breaks away from the Filthy mould (and spores, mildew and fungus) to perform her own decadent works. With deft hands flying as gracefully over her electric harp as her keys, Lindsay Schoolcraft brings a sonic spectacle of gothic rock, nu metal and subtle electronics not to be missed.

This is a rare opportunity for Australian fans to be among the first to witness such a momentous event. Schoolcraft's new band, featuring former Evanescence drummer Rocky Grey, are ready to tour with their debut EP Martyr, to be released very soon.

Tickets for Schoolcraft's headline show in Melbourne available now.

Limited VIP meet and greets available in Melbourne. VIP Meet and Greet package to include:

- One(1) General Admission ticket to see Schoolcraft.

- Pre-Show Signing & Photo Session with Lindsay Schoolcraft.

- One(1) A3 Schoolcraft Tour Poster

Tour dates:

Sydney: December 31st - Incursion Alternative Parties New Year's Eve

Tickets: TBA

Melbourne: January 4th - Evelyn Hotel

Tickets: here

Perth: January 5th - TBA

Tickets: TBA