CRADLE OF FILTH Members Answer Questions In Game Of Download Jenga; Video

Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth and keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft took part in a game of Jenga at this year's Download Festival. The pair answer some interesting questions in the video below:

Cradle Of Filth will hit the road once again in Europe this winter in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay. The first round of dates has been announced, with more due to be confirmed soon.

November

10 - Winter Invasion Festival - Bindlach, Germany

December

1 - Masters of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic

8 - Oskorei Midvinter Festival - Kyiv, Ukraine

12 - Melna Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia

13 - Klubbis Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia