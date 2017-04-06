CRADLE OF FILTH Prepare To Film "Splendid" New Video

"Cradle Of Filth are a week away from shooting a video in Riga, Latvia (deepest darkest Europe) with album artwork collaborator Artūrs Bērziņš, who will also be adding his eclectic artistic vision to the spanking new album (having done a fantastic job on previous slay-ride Hammer Of The Witches)," says frontman Dani Filth.



"This comes after a week of Lindsay (Schoolcraft) adding her vocal talents to the phantasmagorical brew. The video promises to be something rather visually splendid indeed, so there will be plenty of relevant and revealing updates to follow in the coming few weeks."

The aforementioned video will be for a song from Cradle Of Filth's as yet untitled 12th studio album.

In live news, Cradle Of Filth will be playing a special one-off festival warm-up show in Portsmouth, UK. The show will take place at The Wedgewood Rooms on June 23rd. Tickets are now on sale here.