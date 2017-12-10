CRADLE OF FILTH - Three Shows Announced For South America

Cradle Of Filth's Cryptoriana World Tour 2018 rolls into South America this coming March. Three shows have been announced, watch for more dates to be confirmed.

March

20 - Teatro La Cupula - Santiago, Chile

22 - Teatro Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina.

24 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Cradle Of Filth will make their long-awaited return to North America with a headlining tour this March/April. Opening the tour will be Ukraine metal band, Jinjer.

"Cradle Of Filth are very much looking forward to the US/Canadian leg of the Cryptoriana World Tour," commented vocalist Dani Filth. "Even more so now that we have just finished the extremely successful UK run, and with a huge European run ahead of us the band will be totally up to speed, firing on all cylinders and playing a cool, yet eclectic set from the new album and beyond (the extensive 'Bathory Aria' from Cruelty And The Beast now being a firm fan favorite).

"So get ready for nights of insane gothic horror and vehement perversity come the cusp of April, when Cradle hit the States where it hurts.”

Tour dates:

March

27 - Sala Corona - Mexico City, MX *

29 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

30 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

31 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

April

2 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

5 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

10 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

11 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

12 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Music Hall Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

16 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

17 - Rockwell at the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

20 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

22 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

* Cradle Of Filth only

Tickets go on sale everywhere to the general public on Friday, December 1st at 10 AM, local time. VIP packages will also be available and can be purchased here.

Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

Artūrs Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography - best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:

(Photo - Artūrs Bērziņš)