CRADLE OF FILTH - Vocals For New Album Complete

UK black metal bashers Cradle Of Filth have checked in from the studio with an update:

"Thank the unholy stars, the vocals for the new as-yet-titled Cradle album are finished and the gruelling task of prepping the mix is now underway before Lindsay flies in from Canadia to sing her parts and augment the awesome Czech choir arrangements. Then it's off to Riga, Latvia to shoot the first video with Artūrs Bērziņš, the art director behind this and the Hammer Of The Witches album artwork, in a few weeks time.

More on this and COF's 12th studio album and forthcoming World Tour as things develop. Exacting and exciting times indeed!"

Frontman Dani Filth recently issued the following:

"First true day of Spring here today in the East of the Angel Isle. Driving to the studio through the countryside listening loudly to Judas Priest and in my bliss narrowly avoiding (at least I hope) a cunningly concealed police speed trap. The Cradle album is coming along famously; I'm nearing finishing all the initial vocal tracks, though there will be some combing through to do as we start mixing in the choir and orchestration over the coming few weeks. It's sounding f**king awesome thus far!"