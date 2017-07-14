CRAFTEON Unleash "What The Moon Brings" Lyric Video

Denver, Colorado's Crafteon have unleashed their new lyric video for "What The Moon Brings", in support of their debut album Cosmic Reawakening, due out on August 25th. The band is the conception of vocalist and guitarist Lord Mordiggian whom has been inspired to create an entire album influenced by his favorite writer, H.P. Lovecraft. The eight tracks on the release are based on classic H.P. Lovecraft tales such as The Outsider, Dagon and From Beyond. Achieving the unachievable in crafting music to match the stories, Crafteon can be best described as Bardic Black Metal.

Lord Mordiggian comments: “This recording prudently recounts an antiquarian bundle of peculiar short stories authored by the famed American horror writer, H.P. Lovecraft, featuring a blasphemous potpourri of amorphous black metal enmeshed with spurious, assonant passages of hope juxtaposed and vanquished by discordant strains of utter despair and madness.”

Cosmic Reawakening tracklisting:

"The Outsider"

"What The Moon Brings"

"The Temple"

"Dagon"

"The Colour Out Of Space"

"The White Ship"

"From Beyond"

"The Whisperer In The Darkness"

Musically inspired by the likes of: Shining, Dissection, Nyktalgia, Cradle Of Filth and Iron Maiden, Lord Mordiggian describes the sound of Crafteon as "rough-hewn, distraught, mucilaginous, archival and multiplanar."

“I expect the general fans of black metal to enjoy the influence of early Swedish black metal…This band will remain in the realm of Lovecraft and at least his genre, and considering he has hundreds of other stories, the music to come in the future is virtually limitless as far as the concept goes. I already have several songs in the works for the sophomore album, and this time the other band members are contributing their own original pieces as well.”