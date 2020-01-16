CREEPING DEATH Confirms North American Tour With THE ACACIA STRAIN

Texas-based death metal band, Creeping Death, will join The Acacia Strain next month for a North American tour. The journey commences February 28 with Creeping Death crumbling stages through March 11. The band will rejoin the tour on March 20, with stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, and remain through its conclusion April 5. Additional support will be provided by Rotting Out, Chamber, and Fuming Mouth.

The trek follows the band's upcoming mini-tour with Sanguisugabogg, which begins this today, February 16, and runs through El Paso, Tucson, Los Angeles, San Jose, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, and Lubbock. Additionally, the band will appear on Oblivion Access 2020 in Austin, Texas this June featuring Carcass, Youth Of Today, Daughters, Swans, Autopsy, and so many more. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

January (with Sanguisugabogg)

16 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

17 - The Dive Bar - Tucson, AZ

18 - The Lexington - Los Angeles, CA

19 - Grace Preschool - San Jose, CA

20 - American Legion Vegas Post 8 - Las Vegas, NV

22 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

23 - Demon's Den - Lubbock, TX

February (with The Acacia Strain, Rotting Out, Chamber, Fuming Mouth)

28 - The State House - New Haven, CT

29 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

March (with The Acacia Strain, Rotting Out, Chamber, Fuming Mouth)

1 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

2 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA * Creeping Death only

3 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

4 - New Brookland Tavern - W. Columbia, SC

5 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

6 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

7 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

11 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

20 - The Greek Station - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

23 - Blackhawk Room - Moline, IL * Creeping Death only

24 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St. Paul, MN

25 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

26 - Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis, IN

27 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

28 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

29 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON

31 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

April (with The Acacia Strain, Rotting Out, Chamber, Fuming Mouth)

1 - Bar le Ritz - Montreal, QC

2 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

3 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

4 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

June

5-7 - Oblivion Access 2020 - Austin, TX

Lineup:

Reese Alavi - vocals

Trey Pemberton - guitar

Eric Mejia - bass

Lincoln Mullins - drums

(Photo - Rahul Raveendran)