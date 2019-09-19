CREEPING DEATH Release Official Music Video For "Ripping Through Flesh"

Texas death metal unit, Creeping Death, will unleash their Wretched Illusions full-length debut worldwide via Entertainment One on September 27. Check out a video for the album opener "Ripping Through Flesh" below.

Summoned forth from the fertile metal grounds of the Lone Star State, the DIY-subculture bred miscreants of Creeping Death are staging their own sort of musical Alamo, entrenched with their fierce dedication to traditional death metal brutality and the fury of classic thrash.

The band's blistering new full-length platter, Wretched Illusions, raises the stakes with undeniable and unrelenting anthems like "Bloodlust Contamination," "World Decay," "Corroded From Within," and album opener "Ripping Through Flesh." Each of the record's ten tracks is a certified ripper, keeping those baseball bat swings coming, over and over.

Devotees of influential death metal merchants like Blood Red Throne (Norway), Gorguts (Canada), and Grave (Sweden) have a new American band to champion. Creeping Death draw liberally from the template set by those bands along with the speed of early Sepultura (Brazil) and the hammering epic crush of Bolt Thrower (England). All of these classic sounds are re-forged together and reflected through Creeping Death's own fresh and unique prism.

Wretched Illusions is the kind of jaw-dropping, rifftastic debut that could only come from road hardened chemistry, a collaborative and improvisation heavy rehearsal space, and the lessons of two well received EPs and a tape trading era nostalgic demo. 2016's Sacrament Of Death and the aforementioned Specter Of War were short bursts of aggressive pummelling that earned the band impressive festival slots and tours with Judiciary, Momentum, and Homewrecker.

Produced by close comrade Daniel Schmuck (Power Trip, Messengers, End Times) and mixed and mastered by burgeoning tastemaker Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Outer Heaven), Wretched Illusions is a confident missive of percussive bombast. It's beyond Creeping Death's already impressive early rumblings - it's fast, challenging, and decisive.

Creeping Death's Wretched Illusions will be released on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. For pre-orders, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Ripping Through Flesh"

"Captivity"

"Bloodlust Contamination"

"Sinner's Torch"

"Corroded from Within"

"Peeled From Reality"

"World Decay"

"Wretched Illusions"

"Dawn Of Time"

"Consumed"

"Ripping Through Flesh" video:

"Bloodlust Contamination" video:

Tour dates:

September

20 - The Firehouse - Birmingham, AL

21 - Slaughter Que 2019 @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA (with Exodus, Kataklysm, Battlecross, more)

November (with High On Fire, Power Trip, Devil Master)

7 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (as part of 2019 Levitation Festival)

10 - Houston, TX - Foamhenge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

15 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

16 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

21 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

22 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

27 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

29 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

December (with High On Fire, Power Trip, Devil Master)

2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Lineup:

Reese Alavi - vocals

Trey Pemberton - guitar

Eric Mejia - bass

Lincoln Mullins - drums

(Photo - Rahul Raveendran)