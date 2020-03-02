CREMATORY Release "Rise And Fall" Single And Music Video

German pioneers of European gothic metal, Crematory, have released their third single, “Rise And Fall”, off the upcoming album, Unbroken, out via Napalm Records on March 6.

"Rise And Fall", as well as the expressive music video, showcases both melodic and mercilessly heavy side of Crematory's musical identity. They are spinning a web between their boundary-breaking origins and the newer, matured and more experienced approach the band developed while reflecting on own presence in the scene for the last 29 years. The single was created with OneSaidZero (Co-Production), who was also responsible for the remix of "Unbroken“.

While profiting from the signature sound trademarks - such as Felix Stass’ raspy vocals or the guitar-based brutality harmonized with melodic keyboard-samples - “Rise And Fall” strikes with its undeniable power and musical strength, like a phoenix of fire and ashes, uniting the industrial and gothic influences of this German sextet.

In this way, this melodic, heavy and empowering anthem of hope and rebirth connects all of the major goals Crematory set for their upcoming release: on the one hand underlining the significance of strength and determination, while, on the other, remaining faithful to the darker and existentially roots of the scene the band was born in in the 90s. Like the dichotomies between hope and despair, so does the vocal duet in “Rise And Fall” emotionally highlight the continuous, yet equally engaging battle of life forces, as well as the human struggle to find the way back into the light.

Accompanied by the equally impressive video, with “Rise And Fall”, Crematory pursue their conquest towards the dark Parnassus of gothic metal finesse, their spirit unbroken ready to face the challenges of life.

Crematory about “Rise And Fall”: “'Rise And Fall' symbolizes the “Tear Of Time” of the new age! With this song we have managed an absolute banger! I am sure that this track will be the new Crematory anthem!”



Watch “Rise And Fall” below, and pre-order Unbroken here.

Unbroken tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"Awaits Me"

"Rise And Fall"

"Behind The Wall"

"The Kingdom"

"Inside My Heart"

"The Downfall"

"My Dreams Have Died"

"I Am"

"Broken Heroes"

"A Piece Of Time"

"Voices"

"Abduction"

"As Darkness Calls"

"Like The Tides"

"Rise And Fall" video:

“Unbroken” video:

"The Downfall" lyric video:

Crematory are touring heavily this spring - get the chance to see them live on stage:

Tour dates:

April

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke Club

11 - Hagen, Germany - Stocks

12 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

May

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

8 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

9 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

21 - Frankfurt , Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

23 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

30 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

31 - Bern, Switzerland - Gaskessel

Lineup:

Felix Stass - Lead Vocals

Markus Jüllich - Drums

Katrin Jüllich - Keyboards

Rolf Munkes - Lead Guitar

Connie Andreszka - Guitars, Vocals

Jason Matthias - Bass

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)