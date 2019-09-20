CREYE Launch Video For Acoustic Version Of "Miracle" Song

While Sweden's Creye work on the follow-up to 2018's self-titled release, the band have recorded four acoustic tracks (three re-works of songs from the last studio album, plus one new track, "Lost Without You") and released them as the digital only EP, Up Close.

A statement from Creye's Andreas Gullstrand: "The idea of the EP simply started out with us wanting to experiment with some of the songs on the self-titled album and showcase them in a different light. This eventually led to us re-entering the studio with producer Erik Wiss to record new acoustic versions of the songs. The creative atmosphere of re-arranging the songs led to us writing 'Lost Without You', which was written especially for that type of acoustic arrangement. In comparison to the album, the Up Close EP is something very different, but we’re really proud of how it turned out.

"There’s quite a few of our fans asking about a follow up to our debut album that was released last year. We’re very happy to tell you that we’ve spent the entire summer focusing on nothing else but the future of the band and the 2nd album, which is getting towards the end of the pre-production process. A lot of hard work has been put into the songs for this one and the result feels really, really great. Can’t wait until these bad boys are unleashed!"

Stream/dowload the Up Close EP here, and watch a video for "Miracle" below: