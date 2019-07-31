CREYE Release "Lost Without You" Single And Music Video

Swedish rockers, Creye, have released a brand new single and video for "Lost Without You”. This is an acoustic track they wrote while working on an acoustic cover of "Holding On" from their debut album.

Watch the video below, and download/stream the song here.

Creye recently released an acoustic version of "Holding On", a track from the band's 2018 self-titled debut album. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

"Holding On"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Different State Of Mind"

"Never Too Late"

"All We Need Is Faith"

"Miracle"

"Christina"

"Straight To The Top"

"Love Will Never Die"

"Still Believe In You"

"City Lights"

"Desperately Lovin’"

"A Better Way"

"Holding On" acoustic:

"Holding On":

(Photo - Mikael Roos)