CRIES OF THE CAPTIVE To Kick Off The Regular Tour This Saturday

Imminence Records’ Utah-based deathcore outfit, Cries Of The Captive, will be hitting the road for the first time in promotion of their new album, Totalitarian. To support the the full-length that serves as the follow-up to their Imperialist EP, Cries Of The Captive is hitting the west coast with Shawshank Redeemed and Artesyn.

Says vocalist Mason Blair: “This is our first tour we have done in the US and we will be playing all new music from our most recent album. Which means we are bringing our heaviest tunes through the west coast, so everyone should be ready to throwdown!”

Tour dates:

January

7 - Logan, UT - Whysound

8 - Pocatello, ID - Elk’s Lodge

9 - Shiprock, NM - Asterix

10 - St. George, UT - The Arte Gallery

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - SOMA