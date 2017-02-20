CRIMSON DAWN - Chronicles Of An Undead Hunter Album Teaser Streaming

Italian doom metallers Crimson Dawn will release their second full-length album, Chronicles Of An Undead Hunter, via Punishment 18 Records on March 31st. A new album teaser video is available for streaming below.

The album artwork was created by artist Mattia Stancioiu.

Tracklisting:

“Twilight Of The Wandering Souls”

“Eternal Is The Dark”

“Neverending Rain”

“The Suffering”

“The Skeleton Key”

“Gaze Of The Scarecrow”

“Dark Ride”

“Checkmate In Red”

“To Live Is To Grieve”

Teaser:

Crimson Dawn lineup:

Dario Beretta - Guitar, Background Vocals

Luca Lucchini - Drums

Antonio Pecere - Lead Vocals

Alessandro Reggiani Romagnoli - Bass

Emanuele Laghi - Keyboards

Marco Rusconi - Guitar