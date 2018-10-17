CRIPPLE BASTARDS Release "Passi Nel Vuoto" Music Video

Italian grindcore legends Cripple Bastards celebrate 30 years of misanthropic extremity with their seventh full-length album, La Fine Cresce da Dentro (meaning: “The End Is Growing From Within”). The album is due out November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads / streaming services here.

The band have released a video for the new single, "Passi Nel Vuoto". Vocalist Giulio The Bastard says, "The song 'Passi Nel Vuoto' (translated to 'Steps Into The Void') is a parallel between the annihilation of the individual lost in the most obtuse massification, induced to waste and sedated in his emotions, and the value of life increasingly low - reduced to being a cog in the consumer machine. The graphics of our new album La Fine Cresce Da Dentro are all unreleased pictures taken from the vaults of a crime magazine that existed from the 1950s through the '90s, accessed from the archives of the criminal police based in Milano, Italy. In making this video we have chosen to alternate similar photos with scenarios of mass stratification and blind conformism. As the lyrics say, 'What's left is desolation / but it doesn't make sense to realize it / it's the weight of survival: how much you spend / how much you can cost'."

Stream two more tracks, “Non Coinvolto” and “La Memoria Del Dolore”, below. Both are available on all streaming services here.

Recorded at the legendary Fredman Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden with producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, Dark Tranquility), La Fine Cresce da Dentro is eighteen tracks of inconceivable speed and brutality surpassing even their previous work. Over three decades in, Cripple Bastards are showing no signs of slowing down and continue to destroy unsuspecting eardrums with hate-filled, grind punk chaos.

La Fine Cresce Da Dentro tracklisting:

"Suicidio Assistito"

"Non Coinvolto"

"La Memoria Del Dolore"

"Passi Nel Vuoto"

"Ombra Nell’ombra"

"Due Metà In Un Errore"

"Chiusura Forzata"

"Dove Entra IL Coltello"

"Crimine Contro l’immagine"

"Narcolessia Emotiva"

"Nervi In Guerra"

"Sguardo Neutro"

"Interrato Vivo"

"Equilibrio Ansiogeno"

"Quali Sentieri"

"Decessi Per Cause Sconosciute"

"Recidive"

"Crociati Del Mare Interno"

"Non Coinvolto":

"La Memoria Del Dolore":

Band lineup:

Giulio the Bastard - Drums/Vocals

Schintu the Wretched - Bass

Der Kommissar - Guitars

Raphael Saini - Drums