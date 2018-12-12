CRITICAL DEFIANCE Announce Debut Album Misconception; Track Streaming

Chilean heshers Critical Defiance are set to release their debut full-length, Misconception.

Critical Defiance goes straight for the jugular with their relentless and intricate brand of old-school thrash metal. Though spawned in the depths of Chile's underground, Critical Defiance bear all the markings of a band that came straight from the ‘80s Bay Area scene.

Following two demos and a limited-edition split with Santiago's Parkcrest, Critical Defiance signed with Unspeakable Axe Records for the release of Misconception. This eight-track album is an aggressive assault of violent riffs, shredding, yet melodic leads and shouted group vocals.

Misconception will be out February 8th on Unspeakable Axe Records. Stream album track, “What About You” below: