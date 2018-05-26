CRO-MAGS Founder HARLEY FLANAGAN Sues Former Bandmates Over Rights To Band Name

According to a report by the New York Post, Cro-Mags founder Harley Flanagan is suing his former bandmates in Manhattan federal court, claiming they've illegally usurped the group. Flanagan claims the Cro-Mags was his idea and his alone when he formed it back in 1981, but around 2002, other members — including singer John Joseph McGowen — took over the band and used the Cro-Mags name without his permission, Flanagan says in the suit.

Flanagan is suing in part for copyright infringement, saying he trademarked the “Cro-Mag” name for recording in 2010 and for merchandise in 2009 and then again in 2017.

The Hard Core Dr. Know EP features six brand new tracks from founder Harley Flanagan. This focus of this release is to raise money for Dr. Know of Bad Brains to help with medical expenses from a health issue he suffered in 2015. These new songs are in the vein of Cro-Mags, and Flanagan's last 2016 solo release entitled Cro-Mags. The music stays true to Flanagan's roots and the unmatchable Cro-Mags sound while continuing to take it to a new level of musical intensity like only Flanagan can.

Tracklisting:

“Life Has No Mercy”

“Sometimes You’re The Hammer (Sometimes You’re The Nail)”

“Discipline Equals Freedom”<

“I Love My Life”

“Friends Like You”

“It’s All Good (When It’s All Good)”

The Cro-Mags are without a doubt, one of the most influential New York Hardcore bands of all time, and Cro-Mag Demos are the first demos ever recorded by the sole founding member of the band.

The Cro-Mag Demos to be released on July 6th are Flanagan's solo recordings from 1982-1983.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Tread On Me”

“Wake Up (Do Unto Others)”

“Dead End Kids”

“Why Don’t You”