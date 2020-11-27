CRO-MAGS To Release 2020 EP In December; "2020" Track Streaming
November 27, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Earlier this year, Cro-Mags released their first album in 20 years with the critically-acclaimed In The Beginning. To close out this year of international turmoil and disease, the band announces the 6-song EP, 2020, available worldwide digitally on December 11
Cro-Mags also release the eponymous track "2020" - venting all the frustration and rage, Cro-Mags style, at the unprecedented chaos of this year. Listen here, and below.
The record itself is unintentionally 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays out more like a time-capsule look into the dumpster fire known as the year 2020. Cro-Mags founder Harley Flanagan explains, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar - 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”
2020 tracklisting:
"Age Of Quarantine"
"2020"
"Life On Earth"
"Violence and Destruction"
"Chaos In The Streets"
"Cro-Fusion"
"2020":