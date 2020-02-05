CROBOT Announce Release Of Signature Coffee Blend, Chupajava
February 5, 2020, 12 minutes ago
Crobot has announced the release of a signature coffee blend, Chupajava. The product is named after their song “Chupacabra”, previously released on the Something Supernatural album.
Singer Brandon Yeagley offers, “How do you think I’m able to mount Bishop every night? A cup of Chupajava to make your day right.”
Guitarist Chris Bishop adds, “I don’t know... I haven’t tried it. Is it good?”
Crobot hit the road this evening for a run that takes the band across the west coast, Texas and other markets. A complete itinerary can be found below.
Chupajava will be available at the merch booth in all markets, signed by the band. The launch is in association with Austin, TX-based company Third Coast Coffee - a Fair Trade, Organic and Transitional coffee roasting company, importing directly from small farmer cooperatives through Cooperative Coffees. The company shares, “Our years of experience as a small batch roaster give us the flexibility to roast to order. We are in service to our clients, ourselves, and especially our farmers.”
Tour dates:
February
5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
8 - Reno, CA - Cargo
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
23 - Houston, TX - Acadia
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!
26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks
27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar
Confirmed festival appearances this spring include:
April
17 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest - Amalie Arena
18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Central Florida - Fairgrounds Warehouse
May
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple - MAPFRE Stadium
(Photo - Justin Borucki)