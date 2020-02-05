CROBOT Announce Release Of Signature Coffee Blend, Chupajava

Crobot has announced the release of a signature coffee blend, Chupajava. The product is named after their song “Chupacabra”, previously released on the Something Supernatural album.

Singer Brandon Yeagley offers, “How do you think I’m able to mount Bishop every night? A cup of Chupajava to make your day right.”

Guitarist Chris Bishop adds, “I don’t know... I haven’t tried it. Is it good?”

Crobot hit the road this evening for a run that takes the band across the west coast, Texas and other markets. A complete itinerary can be found below.

Chupajava will be available at the merch booth in all markets, signed by the band. The launch is in association with Austin, TX-based company Third Coast Coffee - a Fair Trade, Organic and Transitional coffee roasting company, importing directly from small farmer cooperatives through Cooperative Coffees. The company shares, “Our years of experience as a small batch roaster give us the flexibility to roast to order. We are in service to our clients, ourselves, and especially our farmers.”

Tour dates:

February

5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

8 - Reno, CA - Cargo

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

23 - Houston, TX - Acadia

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!

26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks

27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

Confirmed festival appearances this spring include:

April

17 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest - Amalie Arena

18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Central Florida - Fairgrounds Warehouse

May

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple - MAPFRE Stadium

(Photo - Justin Borucki)