CROW BLACK SKY Release Sidereal Light – Volume One Album

January 2018 sees the release of Sidereal Light – Volume One, the second album from Cape Town based atmospheric black metal band Crow Black Sky. This is the first offering in a series, much darker than the bands earlier styles. The lyrical concepts on the album include topics such as the cosmos, time and existence.



The overall feel of the album is summed up perfectly in the second track on the album “To Fathom The Stars”:

“Within this existence and cosmos so vast, we are nothing, as is our past

Observing their motions and workings from afar - With reverence, with worship, with wonder, I fathom the stars”



Written, recorded, produced, and mastered at guitarist and founding member Gideon Lamprecht’s home studio over a period of about five months.

“It was the only way to bring the concept to life, and to get the atmospheric/cosmic sound and essence that we were after. “– Gideon Lamprecht

The album is available for free download on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Ascendant”

“To Fathom The Stars”

“Lightless, Lifeless”

“Veils”

A third, untitled album has been in the making for a few years; the songwriting is complete, and the band is currently in the recording process.