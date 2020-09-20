CROWBAR Announces October Pay-Per-View Livestream

"We're going to be doing another livestream concert on Saturday, October 3rd at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific with The Obsessed and I Am," says Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein.

"Our set list is going to be completely turned upside down. We're going to have seven, eight, maybe even nine songs we haven't played in ten, fifteen, twenty years. It's going to be a totally different setlist than what we had last time. We're really looking forward to it!"

Purchase your tickets and/or merch bundles now at this location.

(Photo courtesy of Robin Windstein)