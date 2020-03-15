CRYPTEX To Release New Album In May 2020; Official Video For "Haunted" Single Posted

Cryptex, who signed with Steamhammer/SPV in early 2019, have released a new single with a must-see atmospheric video displaying all of the band’s artistic virtues for the song, "Haunted". The video was directed by Jonathan Noor and Steffen Flügel of Freakshot. Check it out below.

Cryptex consists of Simon Moskon (lead vocals, piano/keys), André Jean Henri Mertens (lead and rhythm guitar) and Marc Andrejkovits (bass). Diverse session-drummers as Simon Schröder, Luca Ahlers and others complete the lineup. The band's style covers a wide musical range, consisting of rock, alternative with slight folk attitude and prog-art. The result is an impressive mixture of sensitive and powerful symphonic compositions. The release of their third album, Once Upon A Time, has been announced for May 8th.

The band were founded in 2008 by frontman Simon Moskon. March 2011 saw the arrival of their debut album Good Morning, How Did You Live?. Their second album Madeleine Effect was released in April 2015. Recently the EPs Rain Shelter Sessions Part I-III (October 2017) and Part IV - VI (March 2018) were released.

Furthermore, Cryptex is known for their energetic and remarkable live shows. They were able to prove their ability as a live band as support for acts like Pain Of Salvation, Threshold, Alice Cooper, at prestigious festivals like German Kultrock Festival, Metaldays in Slovenia and the 70000 Tons Of Metal (US), as well as several headliner tours.

Olly Hahn (head of Steamhammer) has great confidence in the new SPV signing: "We are very delighted to be able to engage Cryptex for our label. Both their musicality and artistically issues are out of the ordinary in this music genre. I am very excited about the release of the new album. First hearing impressions are amazing!"

Simon Moskon and his bandmates are also thoroughly optimistic: “We’re convinced that SPV is the perfect label to take the next steps with and turn Cryptex into a national and internationally acclaimed act.”