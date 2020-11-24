CRYPTOPSY Singer MATT McGACHY Interviews GWAR Members On Vox&Hops x Heavy Montreal Podcast (Video)

GWAR members Bonesnapper The Cave Troll and Balsac The Jaws Of Death guest on the new episode of Vox&Hops, available on all podcast platforms here. The video version can be found below.

During the conversation they discuss how they have been coping with 2020, GWAR craft beer collaborations, their first beers, their first shows, if they ever felt they went too far on stage, the 30th anniversary of Scumdogs Of The Universe, whether to remaster or not, GWAR B-Q, why they continue on, and their hangover cure.

Throughout this interview Bonesnapper & Balsac were drinking Champion Brewing Company's "Crush Pils Destroy". This crushable Pilsner was brewed in honor of GWAR and is super clean, crisp & delicious. It clocked in with a 5% ABV.

Host Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy) was drinking Broken Goblet Brewing's "Santa's Slayson". This Christmas Style Saison was brewed with blood orange, plum, and fir. It was piney, spicy & surprisingly smooth considering it's 8.7% ABV.

GWAR recently released special 30th anniversary editions of Scumdogs Of The Universe. The album is available on CD, Double LP, Cassette and digital and is available to order here.

The band recently released another performance video from Scumdogs Of The Universe. Watch a live version of “Sick Of You", featuring the late great Oderus Urungus on vocals, below. The remixed and remastered version of the track is streaming now at all DSP’s.

A classic performance video, featuring the newly remixed and remastered audio version of “Cool Place To Park" can be seen below: