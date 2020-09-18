CRYPTOSIS Sign To Century Media Records; "Decypher" Music Video Streaming

Century Media Records welcome Dutch futuristic multi-metal eruption, Cryptosis.

A million miles from the old school fury of their previous incarnation, Cryptosis have a sound that defies expectations and limitations with equal intensity. A dizzying blend of visceral extremity, symphonic pomp and wild, progressive invention.

Elements of blackened death, progressive thrash and grandiose symphonic metal are all present and correct, but Cryptosis have combined them in an exhilarating, unprecedented new form that promises to satisfy on both primal and cerebral levels.

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records Europe comments: “Getting completely surprised by a new band doesn’t happen very often, but Cryptosis really impressed me. What this young band manages to deliver is nothing but a mind-blowing hell ride through the realm of extreme metal. What Cryptosis do is not only for fans of Vektor, Coroner, Sadus or Demolition Hammer, but generally for everyone who is into death and thrash metal played at high speed on the highest level of aggression and technicality. The usual label hyperbole? If you think so, then check out the song. Welcome to Century Media, guys. We couldn’t be happier to have you with us!”

Today Cryptosis release the single “Decypher”. Check out the video below.

The band comments: “In light of recent events we are beyond happy that we are teaming up with Century Media Records to release and promote our debut album. It feels really good to work with such a professional team that understands our artistic vision and gives us a lot of freedom and resources to take everything we do to the next level.”

Cryptosis are:

Laurens Houvast (vocals/guitar)

Frank te Riet (bass/mellotron/backing vocals)

Marco Prij (drums)