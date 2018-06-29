CRYSTAL VIPER Release Two New Music Videos; At The Edge Of Time EP Out Now

Crystal Viper have released two new videos for tracks from their special, limited edition EP, At The Edge Of Time, out now via AFM Records. Watch the new clips, for "At The Edge Of Time" and "Zwiastun Burzy", below.

The At The Edge Of Time EP is available as a 10" vinyl and digital download / stream. It includes five new recordings: three brand new songs (incl. the title track in both English and Polish version), alternate version of fan favorites "When The Sun Goes Down" and "Tell Me Why" - previously unreleased cover of the NWOBHM hard rockers Quartz.

The cover artwork, once again painted by Andreas Marschall, matches the lyrics which were inspired by the works of the legendary British fantasy writer Michael Moorcock.

Order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"At The Edge Of Time"

"When The Sun Goes Down" (Giallo Version)

Side B:

"Zwiastun Burzy"

"When Are You"

"Tell Me Why" (Quartz cover)

"At The Edge Of Time" video:

"Zwiastun Burzy" video:

“When The Sun Goes Down”:

(Photo - Danuta Chmielewska)