CRYSTAL VIPER Sign Multi-Album Deal With Listenable Records; The Cult LP Due In January

Heavy metal act, Crystal Viper, have inked a new multiple album deal with Listenable Records. Their new studio album, entitled The Cult will be released in January 2021. CD and digital version will include an exclusive bonus cover version of King Diamond classic "Welcome Home" (recorded with special guest, King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque), while the vinyl bonus track will be a cover version of legendary UK act Satan's ultimate classic, "Trial By Fire".

Band leader Marta Gabriel comments: "I’m super excited about this new album, as it marks a new era of the band. First of all, it’s our first album for Listenable Records, and It’s also our first album with new drummer Cederick who joined us last year. I’m also back to playing guitar, and I couldn’t be happier! When it comes to style and music, we decided to do something we feel very comfortable and honest with, and show everyone where we belong and where we come from. So yes, The Cult marks Crystal Viper’s return to its roots, pure classic heavy metal! You might even want to call it old school, as we feel we‘ve never had as many catchy guitar riffs and harmonies than on any of our other albums."

"The Cult cover artwork was painted by Mario Lopez, and it kind of reveals what’s inside” continues Marta. "It’s a classic looking heavy metal artwork, and yes, one look at it and at the song titles, and you will know that it’s all about. H.P. Lovecraft!"

Tracklisting:

"Providence"

"The Cult"

"Whispers From Beyond"

"Down In The Crypt"

"Sleeping Giants"

"Forgotten Land"

"Asenath Waite"

"The Calling"

"Flaring Madness"

"Lost In The Dark"

"Welcome Home" (King Diamond cover - CD bonus)

"Trial By Fire" (Satan cover - vinyl bonus)

Crystal Viper are:

Marta Gabriel - vocals, guitars

Andy Wave - guitars

Eric Juris - guitars

Blaze Grygiel - bass

Cederick Forsberg - drums