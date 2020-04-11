Cuba's SOUND BLAST PROFILE To Host Live Stream Today

Cuban rockers, Sound Blast Profile will be holding a special live stream broadcast today (April 11th) at 5PM EST at this location.





The band's debut full-length album, The Moondance Headlong, was recorded at Kujalandia Studio in Lahti, Finaland and was produced as a self-published album without a record label.

Billy (keyboards and guitar): “The Moondance Headlong was recorded quickly and with great enthusiasm. It is my first music album, which I'm playing, a dream come true. The tracklist, melodies, lyrics, solos and its sound in general, is very expressive, which makes its effect even deeper. In fact, I think it's a very good album. "

“This was definitely the biggest news that the band could get, for many years, breaking a big wall that we're not going to break, cultural prejudice, censorship; the lack of any kind of market restricts all kinds of artists in Cuba,” Iggy (Ignacio Moreno; guitar) comments about launching Sound Blast Profile in Finland. “It doesn't help to be a hard rock band in a country that lives by selling the image of a perfect tropical paradise.”

“Im really excited about it,” Rene closes. “I couldn't believe it happened. So many people talk, torment in recent years, so many false promises. And in the end, it really happened.

For more details visit Soundblastprofile.com.