September 29, 2020, an hour ago

CULT OF LILITH Release "Cosmic Maelstrom" Bass Playthrough Video

Iceland's Cult Of Lilith have released a bass playthrough video for "Cosmic Maelstrom", a track from their recently released debut full-length, Mara (Metal Blade Records). Watch below:

A frantic collision of death metal, prog, complex classical structures and more, Mara is a restless, constantly shifting collection that is as imaginative as it is compulsive. The album can be ordered here.

Mara tracklisting:

"Cosmic Maelstrom"
"Purple Tide"
"Enter the Mancubus"
"Atlas"
"Comatose"
"Profeta Paloma"
"Zángano"
"Le Soupir du Fantôme"

Album stream:

"Purple Tide" video:

Cult of Lilith lineup:

Mario Infantes Ávalos - Vocals
Daniel Þór Hannesson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements
Kristján Jóhann Júlíusson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements
Samúel Örn Böðvarsson - Bass
Kjartan Harðarson - Drums

(Photo - Void Revelations)



