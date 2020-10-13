CULT OF LILITH Release "Cosmic Maelstrom" Drum Playthrough Video

Iceland's Cult Of Lilith have released a drum playthrough video for "Cosmic Maelstrom", a track from their recently released debut full-length, Mara (Metal Blade Records). Watch below:

A frantic collision of death metal, prog, complex classical structures and more, Mara is a restless, constantly shifting collection that is as imaginative as it is compulsive. The album can be ordered here.

Mara tracklisting:

"Cosmic Maelstrom"

"Purple Tide"

"Enter the Mancubus"

"Atlas"

"Comatose"

"Profeta Paloma"

"Zángano"

"Le Soupir du Fantôme"

"Atlas" video:

"Purple Tide" video:

Cult of Lilith lineup:

Mario Infantes Ávalos - Vocals

Daniel Þór Hannesson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements

Kristján Jóhann Júlíusson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements

Samúel Örn Böðvarsson - Bass

Kjartan Harðarson - Drums