CULT OF LILITH Release "Cosmic Maelstrom" Drum Playthrough Video
October 13, 2020, an hour ago
Iceland's Cult Of Lilith have released a drum playthrough video for "Cosmic Maelstrom", a track from their recently released debut full-length, Mara (Metal Blade Records). Watch below:
A frantic collision of death metal, prog, complex classical structures and more, Mara is a restless, constantly shifting collection that is as imaginative as it is compulsive. The album can be ordered here.
Mara tracklisting:
"Cosmic Maelstrom"
"Purple Tide"
"Enter the Mancubus"
"Atlas"
"Comatose"
"Profeta Paloma"
"Zángano"
"Le Soupir du Fantôme"
"Atlas" video:
"Purple Tide" video:
Cult of Lilith lineup:
Mario Infantes Ávalos - Vocals
Daniel Þór Hannesson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements
Kristján Jóhann Júlíusson - Guitar, Composition and arrangements
Samúel Örn Böðvarsson - Bass
Kjartan Harðarson - Drums