CYCLONE TEMPLE’s I Hate Therefore I Am Album Reissued On 2CD Deluxe Edition; Audio Streaming

Divebomb Records has reissued I Hate Therefore I Am, the debut album from classic thrash metal act, Cyclone Temple. The reissue features a separate companion CD of unreleased demos/live tracks entitled Land Of The Greed, Home Of The Depraved.

The special deluxe 2CD set is limited to 500 units worldwide and available only via Divebomb Records store, CDBaby and limited DIY partners.

Additionally, 500 copies of I Hate Therefore I Am (album only CD) will be available via Amazon (widget below), Best Buy and other big box retailers beginning January 13th.

I Hate Therefore I Am tracklisting:

“Why”

“Sister (Until Will Meet Again)”

“Words Are Just Words”

“Public Enemy”

“In God We Trust”

“I Hate Therefore I Am”

“March For Me – Die For Me”

“Born To Lose”

“Silence So Loud”

I Hate Therefore I Am by CYCLONE TEMPLE

Bonus CD tracklisting:

Land Of The Greed, Home Of The Depraved (Demo - 1989)

“Sister (Until We Meet Again)”

“In God We Trust”

“March For Me - Die For Me”

“Public Enemy”

“Why”

“Drug Of The Masses”

“Born To Lose”

“Silence So Loud”

Building Errors In The Machine (Demo - 1991)

“Drug Of The Masses”

“Down The Drain”

“Me, Myself & I”