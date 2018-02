CYHRA Featuring Former IN FLAMES, AMARANTHE Members Release "Heartrage" Music Video

CyHra, the band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have released a video for "Heartrage", a track from their debut album, released last October via Spinefarm Records. Watch below.

Letters To Myself tracklisting:

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Here to Save You"

"Muted Life"

"Closure"

"Letter to Myself"

"Dark Clarity"

"Holding Your Breath"

"Rescue Ride"

"Black Wings"

"Inside a Lullaby"

"Dead to Me"

"Heartrage" video:

"Letter to Myself”:

"Karma" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.

CyHra are:

Vocals: Jake E (ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar: Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames)

Bass: Peter Iwers (ex-In Flames)

Drums: Alex Landenburg (ex-Annihilator)

Guitar: Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining)