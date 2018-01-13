CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Posts Playthrough For "Dark Clarity" From Debut Album

CyHra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the following update:

"Our touring cycle for our debut album Letters To Myself is about to start soon with full force and before the busy times ahead here's another How To Play Cyhra video. Enjoy!"

CyHra, the new band featuring former Amaranthe singer Jake E. and ex-In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, have confirmed their first-ever tour plans. The band will serve as support for Kreator and Sabaton in North America. CyHra will join the tour on the Portland date. All CyHra dates are below.

"It is a great honor to be invited to join this amazing tour," said Jake E. "I can't wait to play our songs live in North America for the first time supporting Sabaton and Kreator. We are extremely excited and grateful!"

Strömblad echoed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm so stoked to finally take our band and music on the road, and what a perk to share stage with fellow Swedes and two great bands. See you there!!" Guitarist Euge Valovirta furthered, "We're extremely thrilled and honored to share the stage with the two great bands — Sabaton and Kreator. It's our first U.S. tour and our first tour ever, so this is pretty damn awesome!"

Tour dates:

February

12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

13 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

14 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

16 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

17 - The Palace - Calgary, AB

19 - Revolution - Boise, ID

21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL

11 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA