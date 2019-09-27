CYHRA - No Halos In Hell Album Details Revealed; Official Video For New Single "Out Of My Life" Released

Boosted by the success of their 2017 debut, Letters To Myself, modern melodic metal highflyers Cyhra are using that momentum and pushing forward with a new album - the sophomore No Halos In Hell will see the light of day on November 15th via Nuclear Blast.

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Cyhra has gone from being reminiscent of the duo's former bands to having a unique identity. In fact, No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box; coming out heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks that stay nailed to the brain for days, achieving maximum impact throughout. Fusing a relentless energy and heaviness the best way possible was Cyhra's main focus this time out. The addition of guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) as a full member has raised the creative process to a level where, according to Jake E, "Everyone is playing to the point of what is best for the song.”

Now, the day has finally come for the band to unleash a music video for their first single and lead-off track 'Out Of My Life'. Prepare for trouble and check out the new clip, directed by Swedish mastermind Patric Ullaeus, below.

Stream or download 'Out Of My Life' here.

No Halos In Hell will be available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download on November 15th and you can pre-order the format of your choice here.

Produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by the band's very own Jake E, the album is filled with 12 live-oriented songs, ensuring maximum catchiness. The full tracklist reads as follows:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes 6 additional songs among 3 of them being exklusive acoustic versions.

CyHra have announced a European tour together with their new label mates Battle Beast that will kick off in Sweden on November 15th - tickets are already on sale. Catch the band live on one of the following dates:

November

15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken**

17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club**

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal**

21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand**

22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall**

23 - Herford, Germany - X**

24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

30 - London, UK - ULU Live

December

1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

6 - Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

8 - Augsburg - Kantine

9 - Jena - F-Haus

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

**w/ Brymir