CYHRA Vocalist JAKE E Posts One-Take Vocal Cover Of 30 SECONDS TO MARS Hit "Closer To The Edge" (Video)

CyHra vocalist Jake E. (ex-Amaranthe) has posted the following update:

"Decided to start up my YouTube channel again. My goal is to post something once a week. First up is a one-take vocal cover of 30 Seconds To Mars."

Speaking with Yesterdaze News at Sweden Rock Festival 2018, Jake the band's debut album, Letters To Myself, and their plans for the follow-up. He also discussed the departure of former In Flames bassist Peter Iwers. Check out the interview below.