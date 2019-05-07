CYNIC Frontman PAUL MASVIDAL To Release Mythical EP This Month; "Parasite" Track Streaming

Paul Masvidal is streaming the new track "Parasite", featured on his upcoming Mythical EP, out on May 31. Pre-order options are available here, and you can listen to "Parasite" below.

Mythical Human Vessel is a trilogy of records written and performed by songwriter/guitarist Paul Masvidal. They are the first independent solo releases on his label, Masvidalien Records, of which the first collection, Mythical, will drop May 31.

Best known for leading the influential progressive rock group Cynic, Masvidal recorded embryonic demos of these tightly-crafted songs over a decade ago. Drawing on influences from musicians John Lennon, Brian Eno, Chet Baker, Russill Paul and Elliott Smith to visual artists, Mark Rothko, Ai Weiwei, Hilma af Klimt, and Cai Guo-Qiang, the songs embrace concise forms and catchy melodies in spite of their often painful subject matters of loss, depression, and heartache.

At the center of Masvidal’s experiment is the use of Isochronic tones, a 'brain-entrainment' technology. Isochronics are said to produce bio-chemical reactions in the body that increase serotonin, alleviate depression and stress, improve focus, and aid in restful sleep, similar to the effects of exposure to negative ions in nature.

Through its incorporation of Isochronic tones, Mythical Human Vessel is intended as “an inherently relaxing listening experience, and adding the tones multiplied the benefits,” Masvidal says. “More serotonin for all!"

Throughout all three volumes of Mythical Human Vessel, the sound of undulating and sweeping frequencies in slow and rapid succession act as a subliminal agent to affect the listener positively and help to create a deeper connection to the songs themselves.

Mythical Human Vessel was mixed and produced by Warren Riker. The Isochronic tones were designed by Dr. Stephane Pigeon, creator of the Brian Eno-celebrated website MyNoise.

Masvidal is currently working with experimental artists Greymar to develop Mythical Human Vessel into an immersive live experience using evocative imagery, storytelling and technology as part of an experiential journey into heart-opening and multi-dimensional landscapes.

Tracklisting:

"No Other Words"

"Into the War"

"Parasite"

"Nebula"

"Letter to Love"

"Mythical" (with Stéphane Pigeon)

"Parasite":