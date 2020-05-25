CYPECORE Release "Dreamsmasher" Music Video

German melodic death/cyberthrash band, Cypecore, have released a video for their song "Dreamsmasher", which can be found below.

Cypecore takes place in the year 2133 After World War III the human race got almost exterminated by itself. Devastation. Major areas of the earth's surface are contaminated with radiation. Synthetic bodyparts are absolutely essential for survival. High tech squads are fighting for resources. Cypecore is the incarnation of this apocalyptic scenario. Their soundtrack is brutal, martial but still melodic. Heavy guitar riffs, mechanical double bass parts, unique sounding vocals, electronic elements and cinematic sound settings are the fuel for the Cypecore machinery.

Cypecore from the Mannheim area belong to the most innovative new metal bands in Germany. Founded as a heavy metal band by a few friends, the Cypecore history was reinvented in 2015. Born was Cypecore, the Scy-Fy metal band.

Cypecore move in a "post-apocalyptic end time scenario". Their fans come from the metal, science fiction and gamer scene. With "Dreamsmasher", Cypecore give us their last song from their 2018 released album, The Alliance.