CYPHER16 To Support AMARANTHE On Upcoming North American Tour

London natives Cypher16 have risen up the ranks in their native UK throughout the last few years, amassing a devoted following which has afforded them the opportunity to perform at numerous festivals around the world (including India and China), and to catch the eyes and ears of reputable music publications and tastemakers. Now, after the buzzing release of their latest album - the hooky, symphonic metal-tinged alt-rock offering The Great Surveyor (recorded by renowned producer Romesh Dodangoda [Motörhead, Bullet For My Valentine, Funeral For A Friend]) - Cypher16 have set their sights on North America.

Cypher16 will embark on their very first major North American tour with headliners Amaranthe on their upcoming Maximalism US/Canada tour, beginning February 10th at Scout Bar in Houston, TX. The tour will also feature support from Failure/Anthem, Citizen Zero and Smash Into Pieces. The tour will trek through North America until March 11, when it comes to a close in Reading, PA.

Cypher16 frontman Jack Doolan states, "We're excited to be hitting the road with our good friends in Amaranthe once more, this time around the USA and Canada! We'll be bringing you guys a joint Swedish and British musical assault, and the party won't stop at the stage! See you there!"

Tour dates:

February

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

19 - San Francisco, CA - Social Hall SF

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market

27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

2 - Arlington Heights, IL - HOME Bar

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Cypher16 is:

Jack Doolan - Guitar and Vocals

Will Cass - Guitar

Carl Dawkins - Bass

Jerry Sadowski - Drums

