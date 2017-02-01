CYPHER16 To Support AMARANTHE On Upcoming North American Tour
London natives Cypher16 have risen up the ranks in their native UK throughout the last few years, amassing a devoted following which has afforded them the opportunity to perform at numerous festivals around the world (including India and China), and to catch the eyes and ears of reputable music publications and tastemakers. Now, after the buzzing release of their latest album - the hooky, symphonic metal-tinged alt-rock offering The Great Surveyor (recorded by renowned producer Romesh Dodangoda [Motörhead, Bullet For My Valentine, Funeral For A Friend]) - Cypher16 have set their sights on North America.
Cypher16 will embark on their very first major North American tour with headliners Amaranthe on their upcoming Maximalism US/Canada tour, beginning February 10th at Scout Bar in Houston, TX. The tour will also feature support from Failure/Anthem, Citizen Zero and Smash Into Pieces. The tour will trek through North America until March 11, when it comes to a close in Reading, PA.
Cypher16 frontman Jack Doolan states, "We're excited to be hitting the road with our good friends in Amaranthe once more, this time around the USA and Canada! We'll be bringing you guys a joint Swedish and British musical assault, and the party won't stop at the stage! See you there!"
Tour dates:
February
10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill
12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl
19 - San Francisco, CA - Social Hall SF
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
26 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market
27 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
March
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
2 - Arlington Heights, IL - HOME Bar
3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Cypher16 is:
Jack Doolan - Guitar and Vocals
Will Cass - Guitar
Carl Dawkins - Bass
Jerry Sadowski - Drums
(Photo - Scott Chalmers)