D-A-D’s Jesper Binzer - “Bands Like BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR, ARCH ENEMY Are Great If You Wanna Check Where The World Is Heading”

A long eight years following 2011’s DIC·NII·LAN·DAFT·ERD·ARK, Danish rockers D-A-D released of A Prayer For The Loud, via AFM Records in late May, which landed on their homeland charts at #1. BraveWords spoke with frontman/guitarist Jesper Binzer recently for an upcoming feature. An excerpt follows:

BraveWords: Why did it take eight years between the group’s last album, and the new one, A Prayer For The Loud?

Jesper Binzer: “Loads of reasons...first of all maybe the fact that we needed a break to reload batteries. Touring has become such an important part of our lives and it does take time and energy away from inwards action. We did an album tour called 2 Classic Albums in 1 Night, and even by the first gig I knew it could become the death of us, spending too much time in the past. But also the fact that we needed to recalibrate our personal systems - we needed to find a new way to be rockers, some things are not as elegant at 53 years old as when you're young.”

BraveWords: What do you think about the current state of hard rock and heavy metal?

Jesper Binzer: “Apart from urban/rap I think it’s a genre that's feels really alive - a lot of new stuff, standing on shoulders of the old of course, but bands like Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir, and Arch Enemy are great if you wanna check where the world is also heading.”

