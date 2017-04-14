Dallas’ ANCHORED Release New Album Beneath The Surface

Anchored comes straight out of Dallas, Texas. The band originally formed in 2009 with vocalist Brandan Narrell, drummer Matt Clark, and guitarist Joel Estes. Later, lead guitarist Michael Thomas and bass player Greg Betsworth completed the band. This gang of five packs a punch and produces loud, hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll.

Anchored’s first album, Listen to This, was released in 2010 and brought much success, spanning all the way to 2014. The album produced three singles, three videos, and five national tours with industry heavy weights, such as Saliva, Black Label Society, and Volbeat. There were also two regional tours in Japan and South Korea.

Joining forces with Pavement Entertainment, Anchored have released their new album, Beneath The Surface. The new album features the single “Shots ‘n’ Cookies.” Regarding the new single, Narrell says, “‘Shots ‘n’ Cookies’ is such a fun song and captures some of our southern sound. Turn it up, and rock it! It's fun and will put you in a good mood once you hit play! The cookies so damn good!”

Beneath The Surface also includes the contagious party anthem “Throwin’ Down,” which is a collaboration with rap icon Snoop Dogg.

Narrell continues, “When writing and recording Beneath The Surface, we all knew that something very special was happening. As I was writing lyrics, melodies, and harmonies, I literally poured my heart into the words and took a new and different approach with vocals. I was in a series of ups and downs and wrote the album for people out there that are going through the same things.”

Beneath The Surface was released today, April 14th on Pavement Entertainment.