DAMNATION PLAN - New Album Due In March; Title Track Streaming

Finnish progressive melodic death metallers Damnation Plan have released a new title track single from their upcoming album, Reality Illusion. Drummer/songwriter/lyricist Jarkko Lunnas comments:

"Creating this album took us 3+ years of hard work, driving me and some of us almost insane during the process of recording the album almost entirely ourselves. It was a massive task but I believe it served the end result well! The album deals with separating the truth from the beliefs and seeing it (or not seeing it) through the different bubbles that we've learned to live in our stable and modern societies. We are estranged from the reality until we are forced to face it. The album delivers the message covering a whole spectrum of feelings from an atmospheric and emotional perspective, all the way to the maximal intensity."

Damnation Plan is also running a Pledge Music pre-order campaign for the upcoming full length album, out March 1oth. By pre-ordering the album from the campaign you'll get 10+ in-depth video documentary episodes about the making of the album. The campaign can be found here.

Reality Illusion was mixed by Dan Swanö (Edge of Sanity, Nightingale, Bloodbath, etc) at Unisound Studios. The tracklist is as follows:

Tracklist:

"Intro"

"Beyond These Walls"

"Rulers Of Truth"

"Rise Of The Messenger"

"Blinded Faith"

"The Empowerment"

"Maze Of Despair"

"Iron Curtain Falls"

"Reality Illusion"

"A Chapter In Greed"

"The Final Destination"

