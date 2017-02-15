DAMNATIONS DAY Streaming “Colours Of Darkness” Single

Australian melodic progressive metal act Damnations Day will release their second album, A World Awakens, through Sensory Records in March, and the record’s first single "Colours Of Darkness” is streaming below.



Proclaims damnations day on the track, "'Colours Of Darkness' is one of our favorite tracks on A World Awakens! We feel this track is a great example of where our music has progressed to, over the last couple of years. It's got everything we love, a big chorus and a cool build. Enjoy! Can't wait to play this one live!"

Recorded and mixed by Dean Wells at Wells Productions and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Wolverine), A World Awakens maintains the raw energy, power, and integrity of Invisible The Dead, while showcasing the bands growth in maturity, honesty and depth of both their musicianship and songwriting. Showcasing top-tier performances by vocalist/guitarist Mark Kennedy, brother and drummer Dean Kennedy, and lead guitarist Jon King, with additional strings and bass by Dean Wells, while not leaning to just one genre or direction, A World Awakens is an album that will have your undivided attention on first listen, only to pull you in further and further more on repeat.

Offers Mark Kennedy on the band's new alliance with the Sensory Records branch of American progressive powerhouse, Laser's Edge, "We are very privileged to team up with Sensory Records, for the release of, A World Awakens. This being our second release promises a more refined and mature sound, this beginning a new exciting chapter for Damnations Day."

A World Awakens will be the first 2017 title for Sensory Records, the album now set for release on March 24th. The cover artwork, track listing, and more have been issued, with audio samples, pre-orders, and more to be made available in the weeks ahead, with touring plans coming together for later in the year.

A World Awakens tracklisting:

“The Witness”

“Dissecting The Soul”

“Colours Of Darkness”

“I Pray”

“Into Black”

“To Begin Again”

“The Idol Counterfeit”

“A World Awakens”

“Diagnose”

"Colours Of Darkness":

Damnations Day lineup:

Mark Kennedy - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Jon King - Lead Guitar

Dean Kennedy - Drums