DAMON JOHNSON Premieres "Dead" Video, New Live Album Due Later This Year

Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Slave To The System, Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders) has just released a video for the song "Dead", from his 2016 EP Echo.

The video for "Dead" was filmed in an old condemned building in Detroit, Michigan. The clip was directed by Blake Powell and Carl Johnson, and edited by Carl Johnson; check it out below.

Order your own autographed CD copy of the Echo EP at this location. Echo was produced and mixed by Nick Raskulinecz (Alice In Chains, Rush, Foo Fighters, Black Star Riders) at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, TN.

In other news, Damon has been hard at work with some editing and preparations to begin mixing his live concert from the WorkPlay Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama that occurred back in the Spring of last year. "I'm knocked out with how great the tracks sound and how talented my band is," he says. "For there to be a live album out in the world that includes so much material from my entire career is beyond exciting. It's a big event for me." The goal is to have the live album ready for worldwide release in 2017, tentatively titled Birmingham Tonight.



The new Black Star Riders album Heavy Fire was released on February 3rd. The album was recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Nick Raskulinecz. "For BSR to have churned out three albums in four years is practically unheard of in this day and age," Damon says. "This collection of ten songs shows a band fully energized and firing on all cylinders. The songs are special, the playing is special. It is already my vote for Album Of The Year 2017!" Here's the lyric video for the first single, "When The Night Comes In":