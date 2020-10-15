DAMON JOHNSON & THE GET READY - “Battle Lessons” In-Studio Video

Filmed in March 2020, in-studio footage of Damon Johnson & The Get Ready recording the song "Battle Lessons" at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, TN with producer Nick Raskulinecz has just surfaced. The following video was compiled and edited by Adam Jones.

Battle Lessons is the title of the new album from Damon Johnson & The Get Ready, coming in January 2021 On Double Dragon Records.

The new track is currently available on all streaming/download platforms today while an Indiegogo pre-order continues to run, helping to support the recording of Johnson’s upcoming solo album. The forthcoming Battle Lessons was produced and mixed by multi-platinum producer/mixer, Nick Rasqulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, Evanescence, Rush, Stone Sour).

Stream “Battle Lessons” here.

Joining vocalist / guitarist Damon Johnson in The Get ready are bassist Robbie Harrington, and drummer Jarred Pope.