DAMOND JINIYA - Ex-SAVATAGE Vocalist Surfaces

Seemingly forgotten by most, almost twenty years ago Damond Jiniya toured with Savatage, in support of Poets And Madmen and then nothing. Well, today (September 20th), he posted the following to a long dead thread on the ProgPower USA forum:

“Hi, I just read this for the first time. I am humbled by the positive comments. It was a fucked up job. With no ‘real’ benefits in the long run. I NEVER MOVED ON because they paid me not too. For many years. For the record. :)

I was lucky to meet Jon (Oliva). Then my luck became sorting through his low self esteem, addiction and the ridiculous actions they caused. I love Savatage.

Note: Those who I offended by me being cool and working my 25 year old ass off? The 45 year old me invites you to match my work. Then be a dick. Savatage's legacy and myself are better without the negativity.

Again thank you to so many who cared. I had no idea. Be safe out there. Good thoughts always for Jon.”



Damond joined Savatage in late 2000 after the departure of vocalist Zachary Stevens.