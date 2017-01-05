DAN REED NETWORK Discuss “Champion” Music Video - “It's About Surrounding Ourselves With People That Feed Our Dreams, Support And Push Us To Be More Creative, More Alive, And To Enjoy The Ride”

To coincide with their UK / European tour, Dan Reed Network talk about the concept behind the music video for their sublime and exhilarating new single, “Champion”. The song is featured on the new album, Fight Another Day, out now.

“Champion deals with the concept that we are what we eat, not just our physical health but our soul’s well-being," says Dan Reed. "It's about surrounding ourselves with people that feed our dreams, support and push us to be more creative, more alive, and to enjoy the ride.

"The video portrays the intensity in the eyes of people from every walk of life. Having the band performing in front of the rear projected screens was to immerse those of us who wrote and will be performing this song live to visually state we all live in this bubble of light where every person we meet brings new insights, lessons, strength, and if we’re lucky, wisdom."

UK tour dates are listed on the flyer below:

Fight Another Day marks the return of one of the most infectious and gifted bands to come out in the melodic rock world in the second part of the 80's. The new album was recorded primarily in the home town of members of DRN, Portland, Oregon, while most of the writing process took place in Dan Reed's private studio in Prague in the Czech Republic, where Reed currently resides with his family. Demos were sent back and forth between Derek Shulman (A&R for Frontiers), Brion James, Melvin Brannon Jr. and Rob Daiker, making notes and refining the songs over great distances via the internet. This process was not unlike with DRN composed songs back in the late 80's and early 90's as Dan Reed used to demo out songs on his Akai 12 track machine and bring the songs into rehearsals where the band members would then arrange and flesh out the band's classic 'funk rock' sound.

After the tracking was completed, band's keyboardist Rob Daiker went to work editing and mixing each track alongside Shulman and Reed, sending mixes back and forth, making notes and shaping and moulding the album to best represent what DRN sounds like currently, while paying respect to what brought the band to the world's attention back in the late 80's.

Fight Another Day tracklisting:

“Divided”

“The Brave”

“Infected”

“Champion”

“Ignition”

“Give It Love”

“B There With U”

“Save The World”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Reunite”

“Heaven”

“Sharp Turn”

“Stand Tall”

“The Brave” video:

“Divided” video:

Dan Reed Network is:

Dan Reed - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitars, Piano, Synth Programming, Moog Bass

Brion James - Vocals, Lead and Rhythm Guitars, Synth Guitars, Synth Programming, Drum Programming

Dan Pred - Drums, Percussion, Videographer

Melvin Brannon II - Vocals, Bass, Acoustic Bass, Electric Contra Bass, Synth Bass

Rob Daiker - Vocals, Keyboards, Synth Programming, Drum Programming