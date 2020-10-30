DANGER DANGER Singer TED POLEY Launches "Miss Your Touch" Jewelry Collection

Ted Poley has a secret. It’s a whopper but it probably isn’t what you think. Best known as the lead singer for the rock band Danger Danger (voted one of VH-1’s all time Hair Metal bands), Ted is a highly skilled, original and creative jewelry designer.

Ted has teamed with Novell and Continental Jewelry to commemorate this difficult, but what is sure to be resilient period of world history. At this time of social distancing, when we are masking facial expressions so we can protect each other, we are speaking much more through our eyes. The one common feeling most shared is that we miss the physical human touch of others. Ted took that emotion and turned it into a heartfelt collection of jewelry ideas.

Miss Your Touch is the easiest way of reminding someone how you would hold them close if you could. The design and that emotion are fertile ground for boundless ideas of expression.

“I created the Miss Your Touch concept so that during this time people can still express their closeness to their loved ones,” comments Ted. “This is a way to stay connected a tangible way to let the people you care about know that you are still close - despite the current distancing situation.”

Ted has sold millions of albums worldwide while touring non-stop for over 30 years. He is also known for singing lead vocals on and writing lyrics for “Escape From The City” - featured prominently in SEGA’s popular Sonic the Hedgehog game series.

A portion of the designer’s proceeds will benefit local no kill animal shelters. Proceeds from Novell and Continental Jewelry’s profits will benefit COVID-19 First Responders Relief Funds.

Further details and ordering information here.

(Photo - © Sam Compton Photography/ARfm)