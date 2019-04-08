DANI FILTH Decries Social Media - "It's Taken All The Mysticism Out Of Music"

Officially dubbed "sick and offensive," Cradle Of Filth have built a legacy around their challenging artwork, bold aesthetic and extreme approach to heavy metal. Often written off as a mere shock rock band, frontman Dani Filth urges listeners to dig deeper into the literature and art that has inspired the band for nearly three decades and hopes they can help add a little color to the lives of their fans.

In the following video interview, courtesy of APTV, Filth goes in-depth about the infamous "Jesus T-shirt," the three very bad things that have defined his band and how people's expectations of Cradle Of Filth being turned into the Backstreet Boys was the the driving catalyst in the creation of an overly ambitious and symphonically overstuffed record. Filth also gushes over Ghost, condemns the instant gratification culture around modern rock and advises aspiring bands in 2019 to "just give up."

In live news, Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, in its entirety on a string of exclusive European dates in April. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.

Remaining dates on Cradle Of Filth's current North American tour in support of their latest album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay, can be found below. COF enlisted industrial/metal shock rocker Wednesday 13 as well as theatrical metal new comers Raven Black as support bands. Check out a trailer promoting the tour:

Tickets on-sale here.

April

9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues