DANI FILTH’s Battle Of The Bands: JUDAS PRIEST Vs IRON MAIDEN, SISTERS OF MERCY Vs DANZIG, VENOM Vs BATHORY, OZZY OSBOURNE Vs RONNIE JAMES DIO; Video

Cradle Of Filth’s new album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. The album can be ordered here.

In the new video below, Dani Filth's Battle Of The Bands, the Cradle Of Filth leader is asked to choose between a number of metal heavyweights:

In another video, Dani discusses how being in a band has changed since Cradle Of Filth launched back in 1991, and what it was like being part of the underground metal scene:

The new record was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:

“Heartbreak And Seance” video: